Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic vs Rangers is arguably the biggest rivalry in the UK.

The Scottish sides are constantly going head-to-head for the Premiership title and with the Old Firm one of the fiercest matches you’re ever likely to watch.

You have to go all the way back to the 1984/85 season to find a side other than Rangers or Celtic to win the title - Aberdeen.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

No wonder the matches between the two sides are so keenly contested.

That is sure to be the case once again this season.

Rangers won the clash 1-0 back in August but the two sides have to play each twice more before the end of the season.

As things stand, six points separate them with Rangers leading the way.

Last season, Steven Gerrard’s Rangers prevented Celtic from winning their 10th consecutive SPL. It may well be the catalyst for a new era of rivalry after years of Celtic cruising to league titles with Rangers demoted down the leagues.

The Big Fat Sport Quiz of 2021

1 of 20 Who won the Top Scorer Award at Euro 2020? Patrik Schick Cristiano Ronaldo Harry Kane Ciro Immobile

While we’ll no doubt see some crunching tackles at Celtic Park today when they next meet in February 2, we don’t think anything will rival what we witnessed back in 2018.

Cast your minds back to December 2018 and the two sides were involved in another title race.

Rangers ran out 1-0 winners thanks to Ryan Jack’s goal as Gerrard’s side moved level with Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic.

But it’s not Jack’s goal that we want to remember.

It’s a moment of sheer aggression during a rare-sighted drop ball.

Referee John Beaton decided that having a contested drop ball between Celtic’s Scott Brown and Rangers’ Scott Arfield would be a good idea way to restart the match.

You can probably guess what happened next…

VIDEO: When Celtic and Rangers contested a drop ball

Brown and Arfield appeared to forget a ball was dropped in between them and used it as an excuse to kick lumps out of each other.

Rangers’ Daniel Candeias even got involved with a little kick at Brown.

Yeah, that’s probably why we don’t see many contested drop balls these days….

News Now - Sport News