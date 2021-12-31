FIFA 22 Pro Clubs: Best Meta Build To Make Overpowered Defender (CB)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 Pro Clubs is a great game mode played by many and we have revealed the best overpowered build for those who want to play as a centre back on their team.

This is the best game mode for those who want to be playing with their mates as you can play with 10 other friends on the same team.

The defender might not be the most popular position in the game, but a lot play as centre backs due to the fact that the AI centre backs are not the best. As a centre back you can defend, but you can also have a huge influence when it comes to scoring set pieces.

Make sure you use this build as it is no doubt the best in the game and it fits the meta of FIFA 22 perfectly, so you will no doubt be taking a lot of your opportunities.

Best Meta Build To Make Overpowered FIFA 22 Pro Clubs Centre Back

There is a lot to sort out when making your Pro Clubs build, including your Player Profile, the perks you want, and also the attributes. For this build you need to make sure you have a lot of skill points to unlock all the attributes.

Here is the best overpowered build for your defender:

Player Profile

Position: CB

Height: 6 ft 7 Inches

Weight: 119 ILBS

Preferred Foot: Left

Perks

Physical Strength

Ball Winner

Set Piece Beacon

Attributes

Have a look at the images down below to see what attributes you should be spending your skill points on.

For those who do not know, skill points are the only way in which you can upgrade your pro’s. You gain more skill points via XP and work your way up the levels in the FIFA 22 Pro Clubs. You get a certain amount of XP depending on how well you play in each match.

Defending



Physical

Pace

As you can see, a lot of the skill points are understandably used on defending pace and physical.

You want to make sure that you're a strong towering defender who can not only score set pieces but also defend them. With crossing quite overpowered in the game, this CB meta build will massively help you and your team.

