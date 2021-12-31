Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury could genuinely share a ring together for a FOURTH time in 2022 if Dillian Whyte opts out of fighting for the WBC championship.

We know what you are thinking, why would Whyte refuse a fight for the belt that he's been after for so many years?

Well, according to the Daily Star, the Brixton fighter has been offered a chance to fight for Fury's title, but will have to accept a split of 80-20.

Whyte has been the mandatory challenger for the WBC title for several years now, dating back to when Wilder held the belt himself.

However, for one reason or another, a title shot has alluded him.

Losing to Alexander Povetkin in 2020 certainly didn't help his cause, but he put that defeat to bed with an impressive performance in the rematch.

But, if he thought that was his title shot guaranteed, he'd be mistaken.

If he does want that title shot, he's going to have to be prepared to take a very small cut of the earnings; 20% to be correct.

Most boxing fans would have expected the fight purse to be 60-40, as is the case with most fights these days, but it's since been ruled, according to the reports, that Fury himself can take home 80% of said purse, should the fight go ahead.

It's widely reported that the Gypsy King will be back in the ring early next year, but it may not be against Whyte after all.

So, who would it be against if the all-British affair doesn't happen?

Well, next in line for the WBC strap, according to the rankings, is none other than, yep, you guessed it, Deontay Wilder.

Fourth time's a charm, anyone?

Fury and Wilder's historic rivalry will go down in boxing history, but a fourth fight between the two? Really?

After a controversial draw in their first fight, Fury came back with a bang in the second and third, finishing his American rival in the seventh and 11th round respectively.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Although he was dropped a couple of times himself in the third fight, both victories were rather routine for the WBC champion, so a fourth fight really isn't needed between the pair if we're being brutally honest.

They may have been unbelievable fights to watch, but a fourth is probably not something most boxing fans would get excited for.

News Now - Sport News