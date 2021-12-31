Crimson Desert: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Crimson Desert is on the way and gamers across the globe are eager to find out when the upcoming open-world action-adventure title will be launched.

Pearl Abyss, the developers, appear to be appealing to the demand from the gaming community for more open-world games and opted to produce a standalone IP to compete with the likes of New World.

The game's story takes you to a medieval setting that is completely war-torn and derelict of any bustling civilian life, with Macduff, Crimson Desert's protagonist, leading a small band of men into battle.

This all sounds very exciting - which has led to vast segments of the gaming community querying when Crimson Desert will be coming out and when the first opportunity to play the game is.

Huge excitement is starting to build for this open-world game and is expected to be launched for both next-gen and previous-gen platforms.

Read more: Crimson Desert: Release Date, Leaks Gameplay, Platforms and Everything You Need to Know

Crimson Desert Release Date

Crimson Desert was originally scheduled for release back in July 2021 but was subsequently delayed. With this in mind, Pearl Abyss have not unveiled a definitive launch date at the time of writing.

What we do suspect is that Crismon Desert will be released in 2022. However, we are not sure at this stage whether the launch date will be during the first half of the year or the second.

Crimson Desert is currently expected to be released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One as well as the next-gen consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

There’s no news on a Nintendo Switch port for the game, but it is unlikely that the game will be released on the console.

We will update this section in the coming days, weeks and months ahead as soon as more information is either leaked ahead of time or unveiled by Pearl Abyss themselves.

So, stick with us and keep your eyes peeled!

WE'RE GIVING AWAY £500 WORTH OF GIVEMESPORT MERCHANDISE!

You can find all of the latest Gaming News and everything Esports related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News