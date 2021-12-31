Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ederson Moraes was at the very top of his game throughout the whole of 2021.

Due to the ridiculous quality possessed by Manchester City's forward-thinking players, the Brazilian goalkeeper's impact upon the team is often downplayed a tad.

But without Ederson between the posts, Pep Guardiola's side would not be the same and that's not just down to the shot-stopper's unique ability with the ball at his feet.

The former Benfica man is one of the best in the business at the pragmatic side of his position as well.

Whenever Ederson is called upon to make a save, he usually delivers the goods and it's why he has 11 clean sheets in the 2021/22 Premier League season thus far - the most of any goalkeeper in the division.

However, when it comes to clean sheets kept across all competitions (club & international) among those operating in Europe's top five leagues, the City man has to make do with second-place.

But it's not Liverpool's Alisson Becker or Chelsea's Edouard Mendy that sit ahead of Ederson and amazingly, Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak doesn't even make the top 10...

The 10 goalkeepers with the most clean sheets in 2021

10. Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester & Denmark) - 24 clean sheets in 72 games

9. Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur & France) - 24 clean sheets in 64 games

8. Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain & Italy) - 24 clean sheets in 57 games

7. Samir Handanovic (Inter Milan & Slovenia) - 24 clean sheets in 52 games

6. Alisson Becker (Liverpool & Brazil) - 25 clean sheets in 56 games

5. Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich & Germany) - 26 clean sheets in 63 games

4. Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid & Belgium) - 29 clean sheets in 67 games

3. Edouard Mendy (Chelsea & Senegal) - 29 clean sheets in 57 games

2. Ederson (Manchester City & Brazil) - 30 clean sheets in 59 games

1. Yassine Bounou (Sevilla & Morocco) - 32 clean sheets in 59 games

... it's Sevilla's Bono who takes top spot!

The Moroccan goalkeeper's record of 32 clean sheets in 59 games is mighty impressive and it's part of the reason why Sevilla currently sit second in the La Liga table.

He's still only 30 years of age as well, which for a goalkeeper is fairly young. So don't be surprised if Bono earns himself a big money move to one of Europe's biggest clubs in the near future.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Although if Sevilla maintain their current form under the leadership of Julen Lopetegui, Bono may not want to leave one of the sunniest parts of Spain...

The ultimate football quiz of 2021

1 of 20 Cristiano Ronaldo and which other player scored five goals at Euro 2020? Romelu Lukaku Emil Forsberg Karim Benzema Patrik Schick

News Now - Sport News