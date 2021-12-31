Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The are few individuals that have made as a big a mark on European football as Zinedine Zidane.

The French maestro, who as a player ran defences ragged and kept opposition midfielder spinning with his quick feet, will always be remembered as one of the kings of the European game.

Whether it was in the colours of Juventus, or during his days in the famous Real Madrid white, Zizou was always up for a quick dribble to get himself out of trouble or leave defenders in his wake.

While known for his incredible vision and sumptuous passing range, Zidane's skills with the ball at his feet are difficult to rival.

In a video that began doing the round on social media lately, some of Zidane's silkiest dribbles are showcased and the ease with which he pulls them off is out of this world.

Whether it's working his way out of a sticky situation in defence or cracking the opposing back line open like an egg, Zizou's quick feet were always on hand to get their job done.

The French legend is able to change gears with alarming fluency, going from one place to the next in lightening quick time to leave hapless defenders wondering what on earth had happened.

Just take a look at some of his finest moves in the video below:

Brilliant.

When Zidane starting whipping out the spins and turns, you knew you were in for a long old day as the opposition.

However, it wasn't just in his paying days that Zidane dominated the European landscape.

As a manager, Zidane won a glut of titles including no less than three Champions League titles on the bounce.

For most mere mortals, those are story book numbers, but for man of Zidane's ilk and quality, it's just another day at the office.

Now, Zidane lies in wait for his next opportunity in the managerial world, with rumours circulating that he could be poised to take over at Paris Saint-Germain.

