Newcastle transfer news: Magpies have 'definitely spoken about' signing £22.5m PL captain

Newcastle United journalist Liam Kennedy has confirmed that Wolves captain Conor Coady is an option for the club in the January transfer window, although he doubts the Molineux club will sell him in January.

The Magpies are seemingly in the market for defensive reinforcements, having conceded the most goals of any team in the league, and they have been emboldened by the investment from PIF and Saudi Arabia.

What’s the latest with Coady?

Reports have emerged linking the club with a move for the England international in the January transfer window.

Coady is Wolves’ captain and has played in all 18 Premier League games thus far this term.

The 28-year-old has also won eight caps for England and is valued at £22.5m by Transfermarkt, with a contract that runs until 2025.

Wolves have enjoyed an impressive campaign thus far this season and sit eighth in the Premier League, just six points behind fifth-placed West Ham United and a potential Europa League qualification spot.

That is in stark contrast to Newcastle’s season, with the Magpies only winning once in 2021/22 thus far.

Coady may well be seen as a potential option for the Magpies but Kennedy holds his doubts over whether the club would be willing to countenance his exit in the January window.

What has Kennedy said?

The journalist told GiveMeSport: "Conor Coady is one I'd definitely add to the list. He is a player that they've spoken about. But would Wolves allow their skipper to leave midway through the season? They're in a season that could go either way for them.

“They could continue their charge up the division, they could quite easily slip as they started the season really poorly. I just don't see those types of deals getting done in January."

Can Coady be signed?

Newcastle have some serious financial muscle and could potentially make Wolves a remarkable offer for their captain.

The cash that they have could well be a deciding factor in terms of securing Coady’s signature but the question also has to be asked: Would he want the move?

Coady is currently captaining a club in the top half of the Premier League table and would have to chuck that in for a relegation battle.

Newcastle have been roundly awful in recent weeks, despite a 1-1 draw with Manchester United last time out, and have been leaking goals like nobody’s business; they have shipped 42 goals in 19 games, the same number as Norwich City, and it averages out at 2.2 goals conceded per game.

Bringing in a defender of Coady’s stature would undoubtedly improve the club but there are some genuine doubts as to whether he would be willing to go to St James’ Park.

