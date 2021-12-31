Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2: Where Can I Buy Tickets?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk are expected to face each other for the second time and will easily be one of the hottest tickets in town.

One of the biggest heavyweight boxing contests of 2021 ended in a shock victory for the Ukrainian fighter who secured a unanimous decision, to become a world champion in two different weight classes.

Usyk picked up the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO belts at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and unifying the cruiserweight division three years before.

Joshua will be gunning for revenge in the second fight as the two men look to be locking horns once more, with the Englishman's fans expected to turn out in their droves to support the former Olympic champion in the hope he can get the job done.

As a result, information regarding tickets will be like gold dust to those that have been following AJ since the start and will be eager to sit ringside once more.

AJ vs Usyk 2 Tickets

At the time of writing, no information has been announced regarding the rematch between Joshua and Usyk. Because of this, there have been no details disclosed regarding the purchase of tickets.

It is unclear where the fight will be held at this time. With Usyk likely to be the A-side, the fight could be taking place either in Eastern Europe or Russia - likely Moscow.

Usyk has fought several times in the Russian capital before which would make sense, meaning that British fight fans would have to arrange flights and accommodation as well as tickets for the bout itself.

Either that or the rematch could be held in the UK for the second time. We can speculate as much as we like on this as many options are available to the boxers and promoters.

That being said, as soon as details emerge regarding tickets for Joshua and Usyk, we will add them to this article as soon as they are unveiled in the coming days, weeks and months ahead.

