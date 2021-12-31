West Ham transfer news: David Moyes tipped to re-sign £18m star in 'significant' deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former Premier League star Carlton Palmer believes that West Ham United will likely secure two “significant signings” in the January transfer window, including Jesse Lingard.

The Hammers are attempting to qualify for the Champions League and are currently four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

What’s the latest with West Ham?

They got back to winning ways over the festive period as they beat Watford 4-1 at Vicarage Road, having lost 3-2 to Southampton on Boxing Day.

They will next be in action against Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day and are putting together a genuine challenge for the top four.

Last season, of course, the Hammers finished sixth, two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, and are aiming to go one better this season.

In the January transfer window, they have been linked with a number of potential signings; bringing in a central defender and a striker seem to be the priorities for manager David Moyes, while Lingard reportedly remains a target after his loan spell at the club last season.

Michail Antonio is the only forward at the club, while both Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna are currently injured in defence.

And Palmer believes the club will be active at the turn of the year, with Lingard a deal that can be done.

He is valued at £18m by Transfermarkt and scored nine goals during his loan spell at the London Stadium last season.

Enter giveaway!

What has Palmer said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the ex-England international said: “I think you will see in the January transfer window, West Ham bringing in two significant signings, I think one of them being Lingard.”

Chelsea TITLE CHALLENGE OVER! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

Will West Ham spend?

It seems inevitable that they’ll at least make an attempt to bring in new additions.

Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky has invested in the club, boosting their potential transfer budget at the turn of the year, and moving for new additions seems the likeliest outcome.

Lingard has long been linked with the club and his minutes at United have been heavily reduced this season, under both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

1 of 15 Which club did Carlos Tevez start his professional career at? River Plate Boca Juniors Banfield Newell's Old Boys

If the club are serious about qualifying for the Champions League, they need to strengthen, as there are clear gaps in the squad.

It simply has to happen.

News Now - Sport News