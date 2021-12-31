Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams: Where Can I Buy Tickets?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams are set to finally face off in a boxing ring and fans are desperate to find out information regarding tickets.

Both fighters are looking to set themselves up for a world title shot in the middleweight division but only one man will come out on top in what is a rescheduled contest.

The fight between Eubank Jr and Williams was originally supposed to take place on Saturday 18th December 2021. However, this was ultimately postponed due to a shoulder injury that Williams picked up during his training camp.

After what was a spiky press conference where tensions were high, British fight fans, and others across the globe, are keen to get their ringside seats for this eagerly anticipated fight which could lead to better things for whoever is crowned the winner.

Eubank Jr toppled Wanik Awdijan in his last fight in what was a brutal stoppage victory, while Williams hasn't fought his world title fight against Demetrius Andrade where he fought valiantly but lost via unanimous decision.

Eubank Jr vs Williams Tickets

The fight will be taking place at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff on Saturday 29th January 2022 - a venue that holds 5,000 seating and 7,500 standing capacity.

While there may not be a lot of tickets available in comparison to larger venues in the UK, you can still guarantee your seat today!

The best way to secure tickets is to head to the Motorpoint Arena's official website, where there is a direct contact number to call the Box Office directly (UK only).

Unfortunately, the only tickets that are left to purchase are VIP packages, which will be some of the best seats to buy on the night.

Most of these vantage points consist of both lower block and ringside seats. Here are the price ranges:

Lowest Price: £221.50 (each)

Package: Private Balcony Ticket + Hospitality

Highest Price: £634.22 (each)

Section: Block B, Row C (Ringside)

If this information changes at any stage, we will update this article to ensure that you have the latest ticket news and information available to you. Stick with us and stay tuned for further updates.

