Romelu Lukaku is not exactly Mr. Popular among Chelsea fans right now.

On Thursday evening, a rather controversial interview with the Belgian striker quickly went viral on social media for all the wrong reasons.

In the piece with Sky Sport Italia, which was reportedly conducted around three weeks ago, Lukaku stated that he was unhappy with his current situation at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel.

The ex-Manchester United man also waxed lyrical about previous club Inter Milan, claiming that he would have remained in Italy if they had offered him a new contract in the summer.

Lukaku wanted new Inter contract in the summer

Lukaku said, per Fabrizio Romano: "If there had been the offer of a new contract from Inter last summer as I wanted... we would not be doing this interview now here from London, but quietly from Milano (he smiles)".

You can understand why Chelsea fans and Tuchel are rather annoyed with Belgium's record goalscorer.

"To be honest I don't like it because it's noise we don't need," the German manager said in a press conference on Friday. "We need a calm environment and focus and it does not help."

This isn't the first time Lukaku has given a rather spicy interview as a Chelsea player either.

Back in 2012, the striker came out and admitted that he did not celebrate the team's unexpected Champions League triumph under Roberto di Matteo that year.

Lukaku did not make the squad for the final against Bayern Munich, as he'd not been registered to play in the competition by the manager who signed him from Anderlecht in the summer of 2011, Andre Villas-Boas.

Lukaku didn't celebrate Chelsea's 2012 Champions League win

"I don't like people talking to me about the Champions League. It wasn't me, but my team that won," he told the BBC, per Goal.

Lukaku elaborated when speaking to De Standaard: "When [Salomon] Kalou put the cup on my lap in the bus I asked him to take it away immediately. I didn't want to touch it because just as with the Champions League I had no part in it at all."

To be honest, you can understand why Lukaku wouldn't have been in a mood to celebrate Chelsea's conquering of Europe.

He made just eight appearances in the 2011/12 Premier League season totalling 158 minutes of action.

Lukaku added in his 2012 interview: "Chelsea really wanted me last summer and paid a lot for me but after a while I thought, are you just throwing money around?"

“During the conversation with the manager I will see whether he's serious about me or not. If not, I will go away on loan. I have to play.”

Lukaku joined West Brom on loan for the 2012/13 season where he enjoyed huge success, before spending 2013/14 with Everton on a temporary basis.

His form at Goodison Park was just as good as it was with the Baggies, prompting the Merseyside outfit to sign him permanently for a then club record fee of £28 million.

