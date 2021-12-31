F1 2022 Game: Release Date, Features, Tracks, Gameplay, Pre Order, Trailer And Everything We Know So Far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Racing fans around the world are excited about the arrival of F1 2022 this year and we have everything you need to know regarding this eagerly anticipated game.

The single-seater series gained massive popularity during 2021 thanks to the way that the championship panned out between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen and the emergence of eSports competition.

As a result, while details are still limited, fans, young and old, will be keen to find out everything about this year's game from EA and Codemasters.

Here is everything that we know so far regarding the F1 2022 game:

F1 2022 Release Date

At the time of writing, an official release date has yet to be revealed by EA or Codemasters.

If we look at previous launch dates from years gone by, F1 games have usually been brought out as the British Summer Time (BST) is getting underway.

As a result, we are expecting F1 2022 to be released in July 2022.

We will update this section of the article once new details emerge.

Features

Any new features in F1 2022 will appear here once they are made available.

Tracks

It is likely that the schedule for the 2022 season will be syndicated into the game. Here is the calendar for the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship:

20th March: Bahrain, Sakhir

27th March: Saudi Arabia, Jeddah

10th April: Australia, Melbourne

24th April: Emilia Romagna, Imola

8th May: Miami

22nd May: Spain, Barcelona

29th May: Monaco

12th June: Azerbaijan, Baku

19th June: Canada, Montreal

3rd July: United Kingdom, Silverstone

10th July: Austria, Spielberg

24th July: France, Le Castellet

31st July: Hungary, Budapest

28th August: Belgium, Spa

4th September: Netherlands, Zandvoort

11th September: Italy, Monza

25th September: Russia, Sochi

2nd October: Singapore

9th October: Japan, Suzuka

23rd October: USA, Austin

30th October: Mexico, Mexico City

13th November: Brazil, Sao Paulo

20th November: Abu Dhabi

Gameplay

Nothing has been revealed by Codemasters at this time, but we are hoping to see more elements of the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship in the F1 2022 Game.

Sprint races, both online and offline, would be a nice addition to the game. While talks are still ongoing between the teams and the FIA about their inclusion in this season's schedule, any decision made before the first race would likely influence Codemasters' choice on this.

In previous years, the developers have not taken calendar changes, due to COVID-19, into account, and continued to stick with the original schedules that were penned before the respective campaigns started.

We will add more information to this section once it becomes available.

Pre Order

At the time of writing, F1 2022 is not available to pre-order and we are not expecting this to be the case until at least the Spring of 2022.

We will publish pre-order instructions in this section as soon as they are made available.

Trailer

The world reveal trailer for F1 2022 will be posted here once made available by EA and Codemasters in the coming days, weeks and months ahead.

