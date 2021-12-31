Tottenham latest news: £15.3m star tipped for big revival under Antonio Conte

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge reckons that Harry Winks could enjoy a revival under Antonio Conte at Tottenham.

Winks has already started more Premier League games under the Italian than Nuno Espirito Santo, and Bridge thinks that Spurs could utilise the £15.3m-rated midfielder.

What's the latest news with Winks?

Prior to Conte's arrival, Winks' days at Tottenham appeared to be numbered. He wasn't getting a look-in in the Premier League and even admitted himself that he might have to look elsewhere for regular minutes.

But since stepping in for the suspended Oliver Skipp for the victory over Leeds in Conte's first home game, Winks has gone from strength to strength.

In his other two starts, he's claimed his best two WhoScored ratings of the season, with 7.09 against Liverpool and 7.05 in the Southampton draw. Against the Reds, Winks managed more touches (79) than any other Tottenham player, one of which an inch-perfect assist for Heung Min Son's equaliser.

Winks continued his form by setting up Son once again to win the penalty that Harry Kane dispatched against Southampton on Monday and would have claimed another assist had Kane not been flagged marginally offside by VAR in the second-half.

But Winks' is definitely heading in the right direction, and Bridge has tipped the 25-year-old to make the most of Conte's recent appointment.

What did Bridge say about Winks?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "If you're talking about people who looked to have been on the way out, maybe Harry Winks [could enjoy a revival under Conte].

"He's got a great pass on him, although some people might be reading this going, this guy is mad."

Is Winks in Conte's best XI?

Winks has only started three of the Italian's seven Premier League games in charge and one of those was when Skipp was unavailable, whilst another came after the Covid-19 outbreak earlier this month.

He did get the nod against Southampton when Skipp was available, though, and whilst that might have been because Conte opted to freshen up his squad with just 48 hours between the Palace game and trip to the South Coast, he's now definitely in the manager's plans.

It might be too early to suggest that Winks is in Conte's best team, but he's quickly gone from almost being out of the door to firmly back in the fold, which is testament to the midfielder.

