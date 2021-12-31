Rangers transfer news: 'Money in the bank for Gers' after Ibrox internal agreement

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tying Glen Kamara down to a fresh contract in September means Rangers are going into the January transfer window knowing they could secure a large transfer fee for the Aston Villa target, according to the Glasgow Times and Herald's senior Gers reporter Chris Jack.

Kamara committed his future to the reigning Scottish Premiership champions by signing a new deal which will keep him at Ibrox until the summer of 2025.

What's the latest news involving Kamara?

TEAMtalk have reported that former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is looking to be reunited with Kamara by making the midfielder one of his first signings as Aston Villa's head coach.

The report suggests Kamara is a man in demand, with Villa's Premier League rivals Everton, Watford, Southampton, Burnley and Newcastle United also keeping tabs on the 40-cap Finland international.

Gerrard left Ibrox to take over the managerial reins at Villa in November, resulting in Giovanni van Bronckhorst moving into the Rangers dugout.

Kamara appears to have worked his way onto Gerrard's transfer shortlist after being given the green light to bring in a replacement following the news that fellow midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is facing up to four months on the sidelines with an injury.

However, van Bronckhorst will be desperate to keep the 26-year-old at Rangers as Kamara has started every fixture since the Dutchman's appointment.

What has Chris Jack said about Kamara?

Jack believes Rangers are in a strong negotiating position if Villa or any other suitors strengthen their interest in Kamara.

The journalist reckons the central midfielder's contract extension will make the difference in the Gers potentially being able to recoup a greater sum.

When asked about what the future holds for the Rangers man, Jack told GIVEMESPORT: "Glen Kamara signed his extension in September.

"That's basically money in the bank for Rangers because, at some stage, Kamara will move on.

"If you have him tied down to a longer-term contract, obviously you can then ask for a higher transfer fee."

Why is Gerrard keen to be reunited with Kamara?

Gerrard signed Kamara from Dundee in January 2019 and he went on to become a key man during his Ibrox reign.

Kamara has played for Gerrard more times than any other manager during his career after featuring 122 times before the 41-year-old's departure.

He also played a pivotal role as Gerrard led Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership crown in a decade last season, making 51 appearances in all competitions.

