Rangers transfer news: Ibrox exit for £12m ace 'could happen' in January window

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst could allow Nathan Patterson to seal his Ibrox exit and join Everton before the closure of the transfer window, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Van Bronckhorst only took charge of the Gers in November and the newly opened window will give the Dutchman his first chance to make changes to the squad.

What's the latest news involving Patterson?

Everton transfer insider El Bobble has revealed the Toffees are in discussions over sealing Patterson's switch to Goodison Park and the 20-year-old is keen to complete the move.

It has been claimed that Rangers may be able to recoup as much as £12million for the right-back who has broken into the first-team picture after progressing through the Glasgow side's academy system.

Patterson, who signed a new three-year contract close to 12 months ago, only played a bit-part role as the Gers were crowned the Scottish Premiership champions for the first time in a decade last season.

His opportunities have not necessarily improved after going into the winter break having registered just two domestic starts this term.

Club captain James Tavernier has been regularly involved at Patterson's expense in the right-back slot.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Patterson?

O'Rourke reckons Tavernier's consistent form could result in van Bronckhorst being willing to offload Patterson.

The journalist cannot see the six-cap Scotland international being able to overtake Tavernier in the race for Rangers' right-back slot anytime soon.

When asked whether Patterson could seal his departure during the January transfer window, O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "There is a possibility that it could happen.

"Patterson, for all his potential and how highly rated he is, doesn't play regularly for Rangers in that team because of James Tavernier being at right-back.

"It's a hard position to get into in that Rangers team right now."

Were Everton interested in Patterson before?

Everton appointed Rafa Benitez as their new manager in June and Patterson quickly made his way onto the Spaniard's radar.

The Merseyside club made two approaches for the Rangers full-back during the summer transfer window.

Steven Gerrard, who was in charge of the Gers at the time, was stunned by the Toffees' opening bid of £5million and even went as far as to call it 'a joke'.

The Premier League side reportedly tabled an improved offer of £9million before the window slammed shut but Rangers decided against accepting the proposal once again.

However, it is clear that the failed bids have not deterred Everton in their pursuit of Patterson.

