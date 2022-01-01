Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Head to Head, Odds, Prediction and Everything You Need to Know
A huge clash starts off the Premier League in 2022 as Arsenal face Manchester City and we have all the information you need to know ahead of kick-off
The two sides are having good seasons and there are always many eyes watching this fixture as Mikel Arteta used to be Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Man City.
With the fixtures coming thick and fast over the festive period, we will start to see the standings shape up, and it is crucial that teams pick up some big wins as we head into the New Year.
With both Manchester City and Arsenal desperately needing the three points to help them push for their ambitions, we should be treated to an entertaining spectacle when they meet at the Emirates.
Here is all you need to know about Arsenal vs Manchester City:
Date & Time
Arsenal take on Man City on Saturday 1st January 2022 at the Emirates. The match will start at 12:30pm UK time.
How To Watch
Football fans in England who cannot attend the game will be over the moon to hear that Arsenal vs City will be televised live on BT Sport. Coverage will start from 11:30am.
Live Stream
If you are looking to live stream the big match, you can do so via the BT Sport app or Virgin streaming service.
You need to have an account or a monthly pass to access the live stream, so make sure you have everything you need prior to kick-off. The monthly pass costs £25.
Team News
Arsenal’s management team have been hit by Covid, and Mikel Arteta will not be able to attend the match. Calum Chambers, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Cedric Soares currently have Covid, but they could make the game depending on how they test. It is unknown whether Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be back in the squad.
Meanwhile, Manchester City are without John Stones, Kyle Walker, and Rodri, with the latter testing positive for Covid.
Predicted Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Lacazette
Predicted Manchester City XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; B Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling
Head to Head
The two sides have met 49 times in the Premier League. Man City have won 16 times, whilst United have won 23 times. There have been ten draws between the two sides.
Last Five Premier League Meetings:
- 15th December 2019: Arsenal 0-3 Manchester City
- 17th June 2020: Manchester City 3-0 Arsenal
- 17th October 2020: Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal
- 21st February 2021: Arsenal 0-1 Manchester City
- 28th August 2021 Manchester City 5-0 Arsenal
Odds
The betting markets have City as the strong favourites, and expectedly so.
- Arsenal to win: 19/4
- Draw: 7/2
- Manchester City to win: 1/2
Prediction
Manchester City are in great form and due to this many believe that they have already won the title. Arsenal are looking strong but always seem to struggle against the big sides currently. We see Manchester City picking up the win.
Prediction: Arsenal 1-3 Manchester City
