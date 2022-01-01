West Ham transfer news: 'Bad blood' could stop Moyes sealing significant January deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke reckons that the bad blood between Tottenham and West Ham could scupper the latter's chances of signing Dele Alli.

Despite recently coming back into the fold under Antonio Conte, Alli has been linked with a shock move to the London Stadium.

However, O'Rourke thinks that the rivalry between the London clubs mean that a deal is unlikely.

What's the latest news with Alli?

Alli has started two of Spurs' last four Premier League games and made an impressive return to the starting line-up against Liverpool last month.

However, the 25-year-old is still being linked with a January move away. According to Eurosport, West Ham are monitoring his current situation, with his future in north London currently still up in the air.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

Alli's form has dipped massively in recent years, with his last season of note coming in 2017-2018 when he scored 14 goals and chipped in with 17 assists.

But whilst Tottenham are reportedly open to letting Alli leave on loan next month, O'Rourke doesn't expect the England midfielder to move across London and link up with David Moyes' side.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did O'Rourke say about Dele Alli?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I just can't see Tottenham and West Ham doing business for Dele Alli, especially with both clubs fighting it out for a top four finish and there's a bit of bad blood between the clubs."

Liverpool fan LOSES IT on The Football Terrace after shock Leicester DEFEAT!

Why is there bad blood between Tottenham and West Ham?

Firstly, they're London rivals, and whilst Arsenal and the north London derby remains the most important fixture in the calendar, games against the Hammers are still important.

The last time the two clubs did business together was when Scott Parker made the switch across the capital to Spurs following West Ham's relegation in 2011, with David Bentley moving on loan in the opposite direction.

1 of 15 Which club did Carlos Tevez start his professional career at? River Plate Boca Juniors Banfield Newell's Old Boys

Furthermore, as O'Rourke alluded to, they're now in direct competition for the European places, with only a couple of points separating the teams.

Therefore, it would appear unlikely that Daniel Levy will allow Alli to make the move and strengthen one of Spurs' main rivals both on and off the pitch.

News Now - Sport News