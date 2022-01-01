Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram post to welcome in 2022 is making football fans laugh

2021 was a rather interesting year for Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo.

There was no major trophy to speak of for the Portuguese star but he did manage to break the all-time international goalscoring record.

The biggest event of Ronaldo’s year was his return to Old Trafford after leaving Juventus in August.

The 36-year-old became frustrated with life in Turin and Man United swooped in time to stop rivals Manchester City from signing him.

Ronaldo continued to score at a frightening pace - he netted 47 goals in all competitions for club and country - and he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

All of this is benefitting United, of course, despite concerns earlier in the season about his work rate.

Yet Ronaldo has voiced his concerns over the current situation at the club in an Instagram post.

Ronaldo's Instagram post

The former Real Madrid star has sparked a rather hilarious reaction from football fans after opening the post with a not-so-subtle brag.

Ronaldo wrote: “2021 is coming to an end and it was far from being an easy year, despite my 47 goals scored across all competitions.”

Fans are laughing at Ronaldo’s choice of words, which were shared on Reddit.

“This has serious ‘My father gave me a small loan of 1 million dollars’ energy,” one fan wrote.

Another added: “Patrick Bateman, is that you”.

Perhaps our favourite comment read: “They’ve planted a tree in the middle of their table. Despite being a tough 2021 it’s been a great year agriculturally for CR7.”

Ronaldo opened up on the situation at Old Trafford, where United are already out of title contention and in need of a new permanent manager after bringing in Ralf Rangnick to steady the ship following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking in November.

“I’m not happy with what we are achieving in Man United,” he added. “None of us are happy, I’m sure of that.

“We know that we have to work harder, play better and deliver way more than we are delivering right now.”

