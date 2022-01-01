Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Romelu Lukaku’s recent interview has made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Just when the Chelsea striker started playing - and scoring - again, comments emerged that didn’t go down well with his club.

"I’m not happy with the situation and that’s only natural,” Lukaku told Sky Italia."The head coach has decided to play a different system and I mustn’t let up, I need to keep working hard and be professional.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

"I’m not happy with the situation but I’m a grafter and I mustn’t let up."

The interview took place three weeks ago but his manager, Thomas Tuchel, wasn’t too impressed.

"I don't like it because it brings noise that we don't need. It's just not helpful,” he said.

The Ultimate Romelu Lukaku quiz: How well do you know the striker?



Lukaku has had a difficult season upon his return to Stamford Bridge.

While three goals in his first three goals was a positive start, he then went four matches without scoring. Then came an injury that put him out of action for more than a month.

When he was fit again, Lukaku didn’t start the following four matches before contracting coronavirus.

Goals against Aston Villa and Brighton in his last two appearances were extremely welcome but there are now doubts whether he has a long term future at Chelsea.

While fans of the Blues are understandably frustrated at their £97.5m signing suggesting he’s not happy, rivals supporters are looking on in amusement. Especially those fans of Manchester United.

Lukaku’s previous spell in England wasn’t too much of a success, spending two seasons at Old Trafford. He did score 42 goals during that time but it’s fair to say he didn’t adhere himself to fans.

And that is evident following his recent comments.

That’s because one United fan has shared a brutal compilation of Lukaku at Man United, missing chances and genuinely making mistakes.

It’s captioned “Lukaku out here shouting his mouth off acting like he’s something special, we won’t forget”.

Check it out:

VIDEO: Compilation of Lukaku at Man United

Wow.

We think it’s fair to say Lukaku has improved since those days.

At Inter Milan, he scored 64 goals in 95 appearances for the Italian club helping them win Serie A.

That’s why Chelsea decided to spend almost £100 million on him.

While his comments are untimely, there will still be hope that Lukaku can do his talking on the pitch and fire Chelsea to glory this season.

Who's Title Race is Ending? Lukaku Interview Reaction! Chelsea vs Liverpool | Arsenal vs Man City (The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News