Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Yae Miko Release Date (Leaked)

Genshin Impact 2.5 Update is expected to be released on servers in February 2022, and the release date for Yae Miko appears to have already been leaked ahead of the official update coming to the game.

According to the new leaks regarding the 2.5 Update, we now know when the banner will be released in the game.

There have been prior leaks regarding Miko, and new information appears to give credence to the idea that she will be a powerful main damage dealer when she is finally made available as part of the Genshin Impact 2.5 Update.

Here's everything you need to know about the potential release date for Yae Miko as part of the Genshin Impact 2.5 Update.

Yae Miko Release Date

According to the most recent leaks, we can expect Yae Miko to be released in Genshin Impact 2.5 Update on Wednesday 16th February 2022.

Miko is expected to be the first banner released as part of the 2.5 Update, and whilst we do not have an official release date for the 2.5 Update, going by the previous release schedule it is likely that February 16 is the destination.

Here's the release schedule for the past few Updates of the game, and it's clear to see that there is a pattern of 42 days between each release date:

Genshin Impact 2.0 to Genshin Impact 2.1: 42 days (July 21st - September 1st 2021)

Genshin Impact 2.1 to Genshin Impact 2.2: 42 days (September 1st - October 13th 2021)

Genshin Impact 2.2 to Genshin Impact 2.3: 42 days (October 13th - November 24th 2021)

Genshin Impact 2.3 to Genshin Impact 2.4: 42 days (November 24, 2021 - January 5, 2022)

It was also recently confirmed what players can expect when it comes to Yae Miko's Artifact set as part of the 2.5 Update.

According to TZ, who is a reliable leaker on the NGA forums, Yae Miko will be an on-field main DPS, with her main weapon being a Catalyst.

As noted, prior leaks have indicated that Miko would be able to deal a massive amount of Electro damage, and these latest leaks seem to back up the idea that she will be the main damage dealer as part of a lineup.

It was also noted in the leaks that Yae Miko will also be utilizing the Shimenawa's Reminiscense set. This does make sense, as Miko's design does bear a resemblance to the artifacts themselves.

