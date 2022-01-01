Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: Ningguang and Keqing Skins Revealed in Leak

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.4 Update is set to be released on Wednesday 5th January and the new skins for Ningguang and Keqing have already been leaked.

The latest leaks for the skins have revealed even more details on Ningguang's Orchid's Evening Gown and Keqing's Opulent Splendor.

Here's everything you need to know about the Ningguang and Keqing skins that will be released as part of Genshin Impact 2.4 Update.

Ningguang and Keqing Skins

Genshin's developers miHoYo have already released some information regarding the two new skins, but there are some aspects that they omitted that have subsequently been leaked.

One of the elements that has now been leaked is the skins during gameplay. Both the skins for Ningguang and Keqing have been revealed in separate short videos by Areha on YouTube.

Keqing Skin

The first video below shows how Opulent Splendor looks on Keqing. If you get to the 35-second mark of the video you can see how her attacks look with the new skin.

The attacks are displayed in the following order in the video:

Normal Attacks

Elemental Skill

Charged Attack

Elemental Burst

Ningguang Skin

The below video shows off Ningguang's new Orchid's Evening Gown skin, and the format is similar to the Keqing skin leak video.

You can see the attack animations for Ningguang around the 38-second mark of the video. It's worth noting that the Ningguang in the leak doesn't have her sixth Constellation and that the video doesn't show off her Charged Attack.

As noted, Genshin Impact 2.4 Update is set to be released on Wednesday 5th January, so all of the information relating to the new skins will be revealed once the new version of the game officially hits the servers.

