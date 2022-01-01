Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Supporters inside Newcastle United’s St. James’ Park stadium were left baffled on Monday when the concourse televisions suddenly turned off.

Had Newcastle been hit by a power outage? No.

Instead, a cheeky fan who had brought a remote control to the stadium was turning them off.

Cheeky fan turns off TVs

In a video shared on Twitter by @Luke_Ryan22, the fan repeatedly stands behind a group and uses his own remote to switch the TVs off.

Newcastle were in action against Manchester United. As is common in football stadiums, some fans try to beat the matchday traffic by leaving their seat early and catching the final few seconds in the concourse.

Yet those who chose to do so on Monday were left confused when the TVs were all of a sudden turned off.

“Ah, what the f***’s happened there?,” one fan asks.

While the video, which has been viewed more than 1.2 million times, has caused a lot of laughs, some fans on Twitter are also suggesting that supporters in attendance of matches should remain until the end.

“Well you shouldn’t leave before the end. Support your team always,” one fan wrote.

Another said: “People standing in the concourse whinging the TV has gone off for a game which is literally in the ground they’re standing in… which they also paid money for. What’s the point?”

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure Newcastle United footballer from the 2000s? Kazenga LuaLua Christian Bassedas Michael Bridges David Edgar

Indeed, Newcastle fans haven't had much to enjoy this season so you might have expected their fans to witness their impressive performance against Man United in its entirety.

Eddie Howe's side were the more dangerous of the two teams and were left frustrated by just a point, Edinson Cavani's second-half equaliser sealing a 1-1 draw.

The Magpies have a serious fight on their hands to avoid dropping out of the Premier League.

Rangnick Has Been STEALING wins | Football Terrace

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News