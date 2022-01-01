Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: How to Get Yun Jin for Free

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The featured event during the Lantern Rite festival for Genshin Impact 2.4 Update will be called Fleeting Colors in Flight, and here's how you can get Yun Jin in the new event for free.

The event will grant the players a ton of new and exciting rewards in the game, with players getting the chance to obtain a free 4-star Liyue character of their choice.

Yun Jin is of course one of the 4-star Liyue characters that are available to grab during the event, and we've got all of the information you need to get a hold of the character.

Here's everything you need to know about getting Yun Jin for free as part of the Genshin Impact 2.4 Update.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: Release Date, Banners, Patch Notes, Characters, Leaks, and Everything You Need To Know

Yun Jin

The 4-star characters that players will be able to get a hold of for free in the event are as follows:

Xingqiu

Beidou

Yun Jin

Yanfei

Chongyun

Xiangling

Xinyan

Ningguang

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: Enkanomiya Bosses and Monsters (Leaked)

Whilst the other 4-star characters have been in the game for quite some time, Yun Jin is set to be released as part of the 2.4 Update itself.

Here's everything you need to do to get a hold of Yun Jin in the game as part of the 2.4 Update:

Players will need to complete all four challenge quests that are associated with the event.

Collecting Affluent Talismans, Immaculate Talismans and Conquest Talismans are integral to completing the event

Once the Affluent Talismans, Immaculate Talismans and Conquest Talismans are collected, they can be exchanged at “Prosperous Partnerships” in order to obtain Yun Jin for free

It is really intriguing that the developers are opting to give away the new 4-star character for free, as this is not something that they usually implement.

The Lantern Rite festival in the 2.4 Update is a big change to that, and players should be looking forward to the chance to get a hold of a character that they would usually have to shell out primogems for.

There's a chance that we won't see this implemented again in the game for quite some time, so it is worth getting hold of the free 4-star character while you can!

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: Ningguang and Keqing Skins Revealed in Leak

Enter the Giveaway to win up to £500 worth of GiveMeSport Merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News