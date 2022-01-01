Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: All Weapon Banner Release Dates Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.4 Update is set to be released on Wednesday 5th January, and the official weapon banner release dates have now been revealed by the developers.

There have already been a major amount of leaks regarding the 2.4 Update of the game, and miHoYo appear to want to have got this information out officially before dataminers could jump on it.

With what miHoYo has confirmed, we now know what players can expect to be working towards when the 2.4 Update is officially released onto servers.

Here's everything you need to know about the weapon banners that will be coming to Genshin Impact as part of the 2.4 Update.

2.4 Update Weapon Banners

miHoYo confirmed the following with regards to the new weapon banners coming to the game on social media:

"Event Wish 'Epitome Invocation' - Boosted Drop Rate for Calamity Queller (Polearm) and Primordial Jade Winged-Spear (Polearm)!

"Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in "Epitome Invocation" to make your party stronger in combat!"

It was also confirmed that alongside the five-star polearms that the following four-star weapons will have a boosted drop rate during the first part of the 2.4 Update:

Favonius Warbow - (4-star Bow)

The Flute - (4-star Sword)

Lithic Spear - (4-star Polearm)

Favonius Greatsword - ClaymoreThe Widsith - (4-star Catalyst)

The second part of the 2.4 Update, expected to be released on Wednesday 26th January will contain the following four-star weapons getting a boosted drop rate:

Dragon's Bane - (4-star Sword)

Lithic Blade - (4-star Claymore)

Favonius Codex - (4-star Catalyst)

Favonius Sword - (4-star Sword)

Sacrifical Bow - (4-star Bow)

There have already been a number of major leaks ahead of the 2.4 Update of Genshin Impact, so there is a chance that the developers will opt to confirm some more elements of the new Update ahead of the release date as a way of stopping dataminers from getting the scoops and revealing them to the player base ahead of the official release to servers.

Here's hoping that we can get some more information on this exciting Update ahead of time, either officially or from the prominent leakers in the Genshin Impact community!

