Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from her first WTA tournament of 2022, revealing the event had come too soon after testing positive for COVID-19.

Raducanu was set to headline the Melbourne Summer Set, an event which features two WTA 250 tournaments,

Top seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, reigning Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka and former world number one Simona Halep are among the names in the draw.

Raducanu will no longer feature, having just come out of isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 last month.

"The timing to compete in the first Melbourne event this week is too soon for me, having just returned from isolation," Raducanu was quoted as saying by the organisers.

The British star announced she had tested positive for COVID-19 in December.

She had travelled to Abu Dhabi to compete in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, but was not able to compete.

Raducanu had been scheduled to play an exhibition match against Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic, but instead went into self-isolation in line with the coronavirus regulations in the United Arab Emirates,

She will still play at the Sydney Classic, which runs from January 10th to 15th. Raducanu will then make her debut at the Australian Open, with the Grand Slam starting on January 17th.

The 19-year-old started the year ranked 343rd but ended it ranked inside the world’s top 20.

She became the first qualifier, male or female, to ever win a Grand Slam at the US Open. Raducanu did so in style, winning 10 games in a row without dropping a set during the tournament.

It was the first time a female British tennis player had won a major since Virginia Wade in 1977.

As a result of her achievements, Raducanu was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year. She became the first woman to win the award since British equestrian star Zara Phillips in 2006.

Raducanu, who has been pictured training for the upcoming Australian Open, was also named BT Sport Action Woman of the Year and Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year.

The Melbourne Summer Set will run from January 3rd to 9th at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park.

Raducanu may no longer be playing, but all eyes will be on Naomi Osaka, who is making her return to the tennis court after a four month break.

The four-time Grand Slam winner last played at the US Open in September.

