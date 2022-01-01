Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: What is the Maintenance Time for the Update?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.4 Update is set to be released on Wednesday 5th January, and the Update times have now been released for the latest version of the game.

Maintenance for the latest iteration of the game has been integral to ensure that the multiplayer title smoothly transitions and has been successfully implemented for some time.

Fans get excited at the prospect of new content, and the 2.4 Update of the game is set to bring in a major amount of new content when it is finally released onto servers.

Here's everything you need to know about the maintenance times for Genshin Impact 2.4 Update for all regions.

Genshin Impact 2.4 Maintenance Times

We know that based on the fixed 42-day update cycle of Genshin Impact that the 2.4 Update will be available across the night on January 4th-5th worldwide.

The server maintenance is expected to begin on Wednesday January 5th 06:00 AM (UTC+8). Once the Update has begun, the servers will remain offline for approximately five hours.

Players will be able to launch the game at around 11:00 AM (UTC+8), dependent on everything going smoothly with the Update itself.

The actual timings for some of the most popular regions and timezones for Genshin Impact is as follows:

EST- 17:00 (January 4, 2022)

GMT- 22:00 (January 4, 2022)

CEST- 23:00 (January 4, 2022)

Indonesia- 05:00 (January 5, 2022)

Malaysia- 06:00 (January 5, 2022)

Vietnam- 05:00 (January 5, 2022)

IST- 03:30 (January 5, 2022)

Maintenance Compensation

miHoYo also confirmed the following with regards to the compensation of players whilst the game is down for maintenance.

Compensation Details

Maintenance Compensation: Primogems ×300

(60 Primogems for every hour the servers are down. No change to compensation amount if the update is completed early.)

Scope of Compensation

Maintenance Compensation: Travelers who reach Adventure Rank 5 or above before 2022/01/05 06:00 (UTC+8).

Please claim before the end of Version 2.4.

Our developers will distribute compensation to Travelers via in-game mail within 5 hours after the update maintenance is finished. The mail will expire after 30 days, so don't forget to claim the attached compensation in time.

Here is how to update the game client following the release of 2.4 Update:

PC: Close the game, open the Genshin Impact Launcher, and click Update.

iOS: Open the App Store and tap Update.

Android: Open the game and follow the directions on-screen.

PS5™ and PS4™: Highlight Genshin Impact from the PS4 Home Screen, press the OPTIONS button and select "Check for Update."

