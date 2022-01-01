Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal vs Manchester City was the perfect match to kick off 2022.

A clash between two Premier League sides in fine form was the perfect hangover cure.

One thing's for sure, the Arsenal players weren't up late celebrating the New Year because they were absolutely brilliant in the first half.

The Gunners dominated City in the opening 45 minutes and took a 1-0 lead into the break thanks to Bukayo Saka's strike.

However, things turned on its head in a crazy two minutes.

Firstly, Bernardo Silva went down under the challenge of Granit Xhaka.

Referee Staurt Attwell said no. However, VAR said yes and a penalty was awarded. In the meantime, Gabriel was booked for scuffing up the penalty spot.

Riyad Mahrez made it 1-1.

But seconds later, Nathan Ake cleared Aymeric Laporte's back header off his own line before Gabriel Martinelli missed an open goal from the rebound.

And to make matters worse for the home side, Gabriel then picked up a second yellow card and was sent off for a foul on Gabriel Jesus.

The craziest two minutes in Premier League history?

