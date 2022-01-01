Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: How to Complete Crane in the Clouds

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.4 Update is set to be released onto game servers Wednesday January 5th, and we've got everything you need to know about The Crane in the Clouds event that has started ahead of the official release.

The new event gives players the opportunity to learn a whole lot more about Shenhe and comes as an easy way to get Primogems.

Here's everything you need to know about The Crane in the Clouds and how players can access the new event before the official release of Genshin Impact 2.4 Update.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: Release Date, Banners, Patch Notes, Characters, Leaks, and Everything You Need To Know

The Crane in the Clouds Event

The Crane in the Clouds event officially started on Friday 31st December 2021 at 12:00pm and will be running until midnight on Tuesday January 4th 2022, ahead of the 2.4 Update coming to the game.

To be eligible for the event, players will need to have an Adventure Rak of 10 or above. During the special event, Travelers will need to "complete the designated event tasks as well as help Shenhe complete training smoothly."

Once players have completed the event, they will get receive in-game items as rewards.

The developers, miHoYo, have confirmed the following with regards to the event:

Gameplay Details

During the event, Travelers will need to complete the designated event tasks as well as help Shenhe complete training smoothly. Upon completion, you will receive in-game items as rewards.

You must complete the event sharing task to help Shenhe unlock the training clues. After sharing, you can obtain hints from the Adepti to begin training.

After beginning the training, you must complete a series of challenges to accumulate training progress and complete training smoothly.

After each training session, you can obtain in-game items. There are a total of 3 training sessions, and you can obtain 3 in-game items as rewards. In addition, you can also obtain a bonus event wallpaper after completing all training sessions.

In-Game Rewards

Help Shenhe complete her training smoothly to obtain Primogems, Character Ascension Materials, and other in-game rewards. During the event, you can get up to three in-game rewards.

Event Notes

Please log in to the event using your miHoYo Account and select your corresponding character in Genshin Impact to take part. This will ensure that your rewards can be sent and claimed correctly.

The training images will be recorded in the scroll, which can be viewed repeatedly during the event.

The in-game rewards, obtained through completing the training sessions, will be distributed via in-game mail. The mail will expire after 30 days, so don't forget to claim the rewards in time.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: What is the Maintenance Time for the Update?

Enter the Giveaway to win up to £500 worth of GiveMeSport Merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News