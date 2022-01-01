Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Gary Neville issued a defiant response after former Chelsea defender John Terry listed the Manchester United legend among a list of nine English football icons who should be honoured.

In the New York Honours list, Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes was awarded an MBA for services to football.

So too was England assistant Steve Holland.

John Terry tweets about honours

But Terry wanted some of England’s finest ever footballers to receive attention.

The former centre-back wrote on Twitter on Saturday afternoon: “Can someone explain why Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Ashley Cole, Nicky Butt, Rio Ferdinand, Sol Campbell, Jamie Carragher, Wayne Rooney, have never been honoured for their services to football.

“We are talking the BEST of the BEST EVER?”

Terry’s list is filled with Premier League and Champions League winners.

When a fan questioned the inclusions of Phil Neville and Butt, Terry replied: “Won everything for Man Utd and played at the top their whole careers. Longevity and domination in world football.”

Gary Neville replies

Yet Gary Neville responded by saying he wouldn’t be interested in being honoured by “this lot”.

Neville has made his dissatisfaction with the government clear countless times on social media.

“I don’t think I’m anywhere near but I’d rather have a most improved player award for a Sunday team than an award off this lot,” he tweeted.

Terry tried to plead the case for Neville, who won eight Premier League titles with United.

“Best right back of our generation Gaz, dominated world football and won everything for Man Utd. Played at the very top all your career for club and country,” the 41-year-old added.

“I’m seeing people being given MBE’s and OBE’s for a flash in the pan.

“While we are at it give Becks his Knighthood.”

Find someone who believes in you the way Terry believes in Neville.

