Manchester City left it very, very late to secure victory at the Emirates Stadium on New Year's Day.

Arsenal were the dominant force in the first half of what was a hugely entertaining Premier League fixture and deservedly went in at the break 1-0 up thanks to Bukayo Saka's well-taken goal.

Things quickly went wrong for Mikel Arteta's side after the restart, though.

Granit Xhaka gave away a stupid penalty, which was converted by Riyad Mahrez, and a few minutes later, Gabriel Magalhaes was sent off for picking up two yellow cards.

It was then backs against the wall for Arsenal, although it looked as if the north London outfit were going to hold out for a priceless 1-1 draw despite being down to 10 men.

But in the third-minute of stoppage-time, Rodri converted from close-range following a little mixup in Aaron Ramsdale's penalty area to break the home fans' hearts.

Arsenal vs Man City Reaction | Football Terrace

And after putting his team 2-1 ahead in dramatic fashion, the Spain international celebrated in a rather provocative manner, evoking memories of Emmanuel Adebayor at the Etihad Stadium all those years ago.

Check it out here..

Video: Rodri's celebration vs Arsenal

The Arsenal fans were livid - and you can understand why.

In fact, they made their frustrations clear for all to see, the supporters in front of the celebrating City players hurling toilet rolls and bottles from the stands.

Video: Arsenal fans respond to City players' celebrations

It all got a bit messy at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

But City have now won 11 games on the trot as they motor towards a fourth Premier League title in just five years.

Can anyone stop Pep Guardiola's juggernaut of a team? Right now, it doesn't look like it, although don't completely rule out Liverpool and Chelsea - who play each other on Sunday - just yet.

