Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer, Pre-order and Everything You Need to Know

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is an upcoming Nintendo Switch title that is set in a post-apocalyptic (but still cute) land, and we've got all the information you need about the game.

Players will be able to take control of the pink puffball and move around freely in 3D stages among abandoned structures from a past civilization.

Gamers will be able to copy enemies' abilities such as Sword and Ice and use them to attack and explore the surroundings of the world.

Here's everything you need to know about Kirby and the Forgotten Land, including the release date, Trailer, Pre-order and more.

Release Date

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is set to be released in Spring 2022. At this time, there is no specific date that has been confirmed by HAL Laboratory or Nintendo for the 3D platformer.

Gameplay

In terms of gameplay, a recent rating for the title has indicated what we're likely to see when the game is officially launched. The ESRB in North America rated the game as follows:

"This is an action-adventure game in which players help Kirby save kidnapped creatures from evil forces. Players traverse 3D platforms while collecting coins, solving puzzles, and using Kirby's abilities to battle cartoony enemies (e.g., mushrooms, foxes, giant turtles).

"Players use swords, bombs, and blaster-type pistols to defeat enemies; some weapons allow players to use targeting/crosshairs for ranged firing. Boss battles can be frenetic, with laser fire, explosions, and projectiles flying at Kirby, often from a close-up perspective."

We're expecting that the game will have a lot of similarities to another massively popular game series on the Nintendo Switch, Mario Odyssey.

Trailer

The official announcement trailer for Kirby and the Forgotten Land was originally released back in September 2021.

You can check out what the gameplay, as well as the delightful aesthetic, looks like via the official announcement trailer below:

Pre-Order

The game is already available to pre-order in a number of outlets. It is worth noting that the game does not as of yet have an official release date, as noted, aside from Spring 2022.

Unfortunately, the game is not currently available to pre-order on the official Nintendo eShop as a digital version. You can however pre-order the title from the likes of GAME, Smyths and Argos.

