UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has called out Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder amid a contract stand-off with the UFC.

The Cameroonian fighter is one of the biggest names in the company but is currently locked in heated negotiations with MMA’s top promotion.

Should his next fight with Ciryl Gane not go his way, he could be out of the company by the end of January.

“It's always been down the line,” Ngannou told TMZ of his plans to box in the future. “This is something I'm not taking my eyes off of, it's going to happen, either way.

"Even if, when the UFC and I finalise a deal, the boxing part has to be in it because I can't see myself retiring without boxing,

“Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder. I would like to test myself to that level."

The 35-year-old believes he has the stand-up skill and power to give a tough fight to either of the top boxers.

Historically, MMA fighters who have stepped into the boxing world haven’t found much success.

Conor McGregor is the most famous example of someone who has stepped into the boxing ring when he took on Floyd Mayweather Jr back in 2017.

Most recently former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir was viciously stopped in a hybrid-rules fight against Kubrat Pulev.

“It's not the same sport," Ngannou continued. "Although I'm the champion, I'm in the top in this division.

"At the end of the day, it's just about trained hands, trained punches, having a good delivery system to produce bombs and I'm sure that if I deliver my own punch, it's pretty good, I can make some damage.”

Fury has previously called Ngannou out back in April and these comments from the Cameroonian will only excite fans further.

"This is a message to Francis Ngannou and the UFC guys," Fury said in a social media video aimed at the UFC champ.

"Look, you want some of this Gypsy King money? You know where to come and find it.

"You want some of this Gypsy King power? I'll give it to you. Any time, any place, anywhere. Seven days a week and twice on a Sunday, you big ugly dosser."

