Emma Raducanu, Emma Hayes and Laura Kenny are among the women in sport to receive New Year Honours after a successful 2021.

Raducanu was tipped to become an MBE after her improbable victory at the US Open in September.

She became the first qualifier, male or female, to ever win a Grand Slam at the US Open. Raducanu did so in style, winning 10 games in a row without dropping a set during the tournament.

It was the first time a female British tennis player had won a major since Virginia Wade in 1977.

As a result of her achievements, Raducanu was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year. She became the first woman to win the award since British equestrian star Zara Phillips in 2006.

"It makes me immensely proud and grateful to be listed to receive an MBE from Her Majesty the Queen," Raducanu said.

"This year has been full of amazing surprises for me so to end 2021 with this appointment is very special."

Laura Kenny was named a dame after becoming Britain’s joint most decorated Olympic female athlete this summer.

The 29-year-old clinched a gold medal alongside Katie Archibald in the women’s madison, while also earning a silver in the team pursuit.

She became the first British woman to win a gold medal at three consecutive Olympics.

Bermudian triathlete Flora Duffy, the only person from a British Overseas Territory to win Olympic gold, has also been made a dame following her success at Tokyo 2020.

Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes has been awarded an OBE after a highly successful season with the Blues. Her side retained their Women's Super League title and reached the Champions League final.

Hannah Mills also became an OBE for services to sailing and the environment. Eilidh McIntyre, who won Olympic gold in the 470 class sailing at Tokyo 2020, was given an MBE.

Olympic boxing champion Lauren Price was made an MBE, as have ​​Beth Shriever and Charlotte Worthington after their Olympic gold medals in the BMX racing and freestyle respectively.

OBEs have been awarded to Tokyo 2020 Paralympic champions Kadeena Cox, Hannah Cockroft, Natasha Baker, Hannah Russell, Bethany Firth and Sophie Wells.

Women who helped sport become what it is today have also been rewarded with an MBE, including Sheila Parker, the first captain of the England women's football team in 1972.

Karen Almond, the first England captain to win a Rugby World Cup in 1994, is another to be appointed an MBE.

