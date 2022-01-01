Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal were left to rue a number of controversial decisions in their 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday.

The Gunners were aggrieved at the performance of referee Stuart Attwell and VAR Jarred Gillett after surrendering a 1-0 lead to lose thanks to Rodri’s last-gasp winner.

Arsenal could have won a penalty when Ederson brought down Martin Odegaard inside the box but Attwell wasn’t interested and Gillett didn’t intervene.

The VAR did, however, get involved when Granit Xhaka brought down Bernardo Silva. He told Attwell to review the incident and Man City were given a penalty.

The hosts didn’t help themselves by earning a silly red card - the first of Gabriel’s two yellow cards came when he scuffed the penalty spot - but they have every right to be upset with the inconsistencies in officiating.

Ramsdale was frustrated at FT

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale expressed his frustration at full-time.

“Both penalties, I don't know why the ref is told to see one and not the other,” Ramsdale said.

“It is there for a reason, go and use it. It is the inconsistency. The whole point is to help the game out, in real time it didn't look like one and slow it down on a screen and it is given."

Wenger press conference goes viral

In the wake of the match, a press conference from Arsene Wenger in 2017, in which the then-Arsenal boss delivered a scathing assessment of the standard of refereeing in England, emerged on social media.

Wenger was angry after Mike Dean had awarded West Brom a late penalty that cost Arsenal two points, and his words resonate with Gooners again today.

“There are two countries in Europe where you have professional referees, in Italy and in England, and not one English referee will go to the World Cup,” the Frenchman said.

“But everything is all right. We cannot say a word against it because they’re untouchable.”

Despite the result, Arsenal's performance was really impressive and their supporters have to be optimistic of a top four finish in the Premier League.

