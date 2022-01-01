Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After last month’s bout between YouTuber Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, the former UFC Welterweight champion’s trainer Din Thomas has claimed the fighter had no recollection of the brutal knockout from Paul.

Paul pulled out a stunning hook in the sixth round, with Woodley behind on all the judges’ scorecards.

It was that particular knockout that was awarded ESPN Ringside’s ‘Knockout of the Year’ for 2021, after the punch won 56% of the votes.

Thomas told Sirius XM via Boxing Scene: “I think he went through a series of different emotions. I remember standing inside the ring soon as it happened and he was like ‘no, no, when do I go back out?’

“He didn’t even know, right when it happened, he thought it was in between rounds and I’m sure he was probably wondering why everybody was standing inside the ring.”

Woodley came into the fight on a two-week notice, with the YouTube star initially scheduled to go toe-to-toe with brother of Tyson, Tommy Fury.

Enter Giveaway

Fury was left with no choice but to pull out of the showdown after confirming he had a bacterial chest infection and broken rib. However, the 22-year-old intends to still fight Jake Paul in the future.

As for Tyron Woodley, it’s been a huge comedown for the 39-year-old, losing both of his battles with Paul, with the first defeat coming back in August via a close points decision.

The knockout from Paul marked the first time Woodley had been knocked out in over nine years, with the 24-year-old now having stopped all four of his professional opponents in the ring.

Woodley’s trainer also went on to claim: “He didn’t even know at that moment. When I got out of the ring, I really just sat there, just in disbelief. That is really what the beginning was disbelief, you couldn’t believe that just happened.

“Then when we got to the back everyone on the team was disappointed like I can’t just believe that happened."

Whether Woodley really didn’t remember the knockout or not, one thing for sure is the sporting world won’t forget that hit anytime soon.

1 of 18 The Ultimate Tyson Fury quiz: Where was Tyson Fury born? Newcastle Leeds Manchester Scunthorpe

News Now - Sport News