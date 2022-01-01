Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal and Manchester City played out arguably the craziest two-minute period in Premier League history on Saturday afternoon.

In the 57th-minute, Riyad Mahrez converted from the penalty spot to level the scores at 1-1 after VAR controversially declared that Granit Xhaka had fouled Bernardo Silva.

It looked a pretty harsh call on an Arsenal team that had dominated proceedings up until then, but the Gunners were presented with a chance to regain the lead almost straight after.

A wayward headed back pass from Aymeric Laporte almost resulted in an own goal, Nathan Ake just about clearing the ball off the line in the nick of time.

But the clearance then unintentionally fell to Gabriel Martinelli inside the area and the Brazilian winger looked nailed on to score.

However, the youngster's left-footed shot cannoned off the outside of the post and behind for a goal kick.

It was a horrendous miss from Martinelli, of that there is no doubt, but referee Stuart Attwell's actions in the build up didn't exactly help matters.

The official sprinted into the box to check whether Laporte's back pass had crossed the line - despite goal line technology being in place - and blocked Martinelli's run in the process.

Okay, Martinelli certainly should have scored, but the fact he had to run around Attwell before shooting at goal must have been hugely off putting.

Unsurprisingly, Arsenal fans are fuming...

After Martinelli's miss, Gabriel Magalhaes completed the bonkers two-minute period by picking up a second yellow card for a stupid foul on Gabriel Jesus by the halfway line.

The Arsenal centre-back's first caution was for dissent during the aforementioned penalty debacle.

It really was absolute chaos for a short time in north London, with Rodri's 93rd-minute winner and wild celebrations capping off a controversial Premier League classic.

