Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Francesco Totti is a player many football fans could wax lyrical about for hours on end.

In terms of goals and assists, the Italian legend is right up there with the greatest in the sport's history.

Over the course of 25 years in AS Roma's first-team, Il Capitano scored 307 goals and created a further 186 for his teammates in 785 appearances across all competitions.

That record is hugely impressive, but those numbers only go halfway to explaining the true genius of Totti.

Because much of the magic he conjured up out on the pitch will not feature in any statistics column.

Pretty much every time he took to the field, Totti would produce a snippet of skill or a sublime touch that would leave football lovers around the world open-mouthed and begging for more.

One move in particular was mastered by the two-time Serie A Footballer of the Year in his glittering career and that's the back-heel.

Sure, it's not the most complex skill of them all, but executing it to perfection on the professional stage is mighty tough. Well, only for us mere mortals, not Totti.

The UEFA Champions League's official Twitter account highlighted that fact by posting a quite marvellous video compilation of Roma's greatest ever player and you can check it out below.

Video: Totti mastering the art of the back-heel

Beautiful, simply beautiful.

"Totti is an artist of football, a true Number 10, just like I was," Juventus legend Michel Platini famously said. "Totti has a genius in him that I don’t see in other players. Not even Zizou has the same kind of intuition."

When someone like Platini - a three-time Ballon d'Or winner - says your genius is superior to that of someone like the global icon that is Zinedine Zidane, you know you're a special, special footballer.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

We really miss seeing you out on the pitch, Francesco.

Quiz: Can you name the footballer based on their Wikipedia page?

1 of 15 Who moved from Barcelona to Real Madrid in 2000? Luis Enrique Luis Figo Javier Saviola Cristiano Ronaldo

News Now - Sport News