West Brom transfer news: Fresh 'marquee signing' claim emerges as Baggies eye 73-goal star

West Bromwich Albion are looking to welcome a marquee signing to the Hawthorns during the January transfer window but Carlton Palmer has doubts over whether the Baggies will succeed in their pursuit of Jamie Paterson.

Albion are fighting for an immediate return to the Premier League and potential incomings could have a big impact on whether head coach Valerien Ismael reaches that target during his first season at the helm.

What's the latest news involving Paterson?

Paterson only joined current employers Swansea City in August, having become a free agent following his release from Bristol City.

Russell Martin, who was appointed as the Welsh club's head coach just days before the Championship season got underway, revealed Paterson was the first player he looked to sign after taking the job.

It is easy to see why as the 30-year-old has gone on to score eight goals - as well as record four assists - in his first 22 appearances for Swansea.

Paterson has now found the back of the net 73 times over the course of his club career and, having been dubbed a 'revelation' and become a key man that Swansea 'fans really love', it is understood that he is close to triggering a 12-month extension to his contract.

The attacker's fine form has resulted in him working his way onto the radar of a number of Championship rivals, including West Brom.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Paterson?

Palmer, who had a spell with the Baggies during his playing career, is certain that Ismael has set his sights on welcoming a big name during the upcoming transfer window, which opens for business tomorrow.

However, he has concerns over whether Swansea will be willing to sanction the sale of Paterson to the Hawthorns.

Palmer exclusively told GIVEMESPORT: "They will definitely be in the transfer market in the January window, I am sure of that, to bring in that marquee signing.

"But why would Swansea let a player go to somebody else in that league? I think it would be highly unlikely unless they need the money financially. I don't know.

"Somebody like him, who has chipped in with eight goals, would be ideal."

Why is Ismael looking to bring in a goalscorer?

Middlesbrough went into 2022 as the only side currently in the Championship's top seven to have scored less goals than West Brom.

In fact, even Luton Town - languishing in mid-table, have mustered more than the 30 the Baggies have racked up.

None of Albion's players have reached double figures in the goals department yet, with Karlan Grant leading the way having found the back of the net nine times.

Jordan Hugill, who was drafted in on a season-long loan from Norwich City in the hope that he would deliver the goods, has only bagged one goal since his arrival.

According to The Sun, via West Brom News, the 29-year-old frontman is set to be recalled by his parent club next month.

