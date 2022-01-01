Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2022 January transfer window is officially open for business.

And as well as teams being able to acquire new players for the second half of the season, players whose deals expire in the summer are now free to negotiate with new clubs.

That includes Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, with the French superstar looking increasingly likely to join Real Madrid in what would be arguably the biggest free transfer in football history.

The 23-year-old is far from the only high-profile player who is now free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club, though.

In fact, you can create an insane full XI of footballers in that situation, one that's worth a whopping €540 million over on Transfermarkt.

You can check out the team in full below...

Arsenal vs Man City Reaction | Football Terrace

The €540m XI of players who are now free to negotiate with new clubs

GK - Andre Onana (Ajax) - €17 million

CB - Andreas Christensen (Chelsea) - €35 million

CB - Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich) - €35 million

CB - Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea) - €35 million

CM - Franck Kessie (AC Milan) - €48 million

CM - Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) - €40 million

CM - Paul Pogba (Manchester United) - €55m

RW - Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona) - €30 million

ST - Paulo Dybala (Juventus) - €50 million

ST - Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - €160 million

LW - Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) - €35 million

Wow. You wouldn't fancy coming up against that team, would you?

The 2022 summer window has the potential to be the craziest ever in terms of free transfers, which is saying something after the madness of 2021, which included Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma all joining PSG on Bosman deals.

Of course, there is still the chance that the players featured above will sign contract extensions at their current clubs.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

But it's also hugely unlikely that all 11 will do so, which means we're going to see some groundbreaking free transfers in around half a year's time.

If Mbappe does end up joining Real Madrid, it will be comfortably the most valuable Bosman deal in the sport's history, eclipsing Messi's move to PSG.

The ultimate football quiz of 2021

1 of 20 Cristiano Ronaldo and which other player scored five goals at Euro 2020? Romelu Lukaku Emil Forsberg Karim Benzema Patrik Schick

News Now - Sport News