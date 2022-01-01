Aston Villa transfer news: £22.5m 'technical destroyer' would 'tick the boxes' for Gerrard

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke insists that Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara “ticks the boxes” for Aston Villa ahead of the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old has emerged as a real talent during his time at the Ligue 1 club and seems almost certain to move on, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season.

What’s the latest with Kamara?

The midfielder has been exceptional during his time with the Ligue 1 outfit.

Kamara is still a young player and has made a total of 142 appearances for the French club, while also winning nine caps for the France U21s.

He has been linked with a number of clubs ahead of the January transfer window, especially with his deal expiring.

Manchester United and Newcastle United are both said to be interested, along with Villa, and it seems almost certain that there is going to be some sort of bidding war for his services.

The Sun has reported that the Magpies are set to table a £10m bid for Kamara, who has been labelled as a "technical destroyer" by Scouted Football, in January as they look to beat their rivals to his signature.

It remains to be seen if Villa will get involved in the bidding, but O’Rourke believes he would be an exceptional signing for the Premier League club.

What has O’Rourke said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “Boubacar Kamara, lots of big clubs have been looking at him. Manchester United, Newcastle have also been mentioned with him as well.

“He’s a good defensive midfielder from Marseille who can also play at centre-back, which is another position Villa are looking to strengthen, so he ticks the boxes on that one for Villa.”

Can Villa get him in?

It remains to be seen but there is some serious competition for his signature.

The fact that he will be available for nothing at the end of the season makes him all the more attractive to potential buyers.

With Man United and Newcastle both said to be monitoring his situation – two clubs with significantly more cash than Villa – there is likely to be an understanding at Villa that they face an uphill battle to get him signed.

Nevertheless, O’Rourke is absolutely right that Kamara would improve the squad, such is his ability to break up play and progress the ball.

Villa signing him would be a genuine statement of intent.

