Rangers transfer news: Ross Wilson facing 'big decision' over 25 y/o star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes that Rangers have a major decision to make this summer as they look to decide on Joe Aribo’s future.

The midfielder has a contract that expires at the end of next season and he could well look to leave the Scottish club before his deal reaches its end.

What’s the latest with Aribo?

Rangers are enjoying an excellent season under the management of Giovanni van Bronckhorst following the exit of Steven Gerrard, who departed to join Aston Villa.

Thus far this term, the Ibrox giants have lost just once in the league, and currently sit six points ahead of second-placed Celtic in the table.

Aribo has been a central cog in that success, making 32 appearances in all competitions and scoring six goals, while registering five assists.

A Nigeria international with 12 caps, the midfielder has been linked with an exit, as his deal is expiring.

Villa have been touted as a potential destination, with Gerrard looking to reunite with his old star, who won the Scottish Premiership last season.

He is currently valued at £9m by Transfermarkt and a deal to sign Aribo might well be cheaper than that due to his contract situation.

Enter giveaway!

What has O’Rourke said?

He told GiveMeSport: “Rangers might have a big decision on their hands in the summer because he’s only got 18 months left on his current deal and it seems he’s in no rush to sign a new deal.”

Ronaldo and Man United CLOSE THE GAP! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

Will Rangers keep Aribo?

It remains to be seen if they will but it would be the logical thing to do.

He’s still only 25 and has been exceptional in the Scottish Premiership for some time, winning the title and emerging as a key player in Scotland.

Villa could well complicate that, especially if they do formalise their interest with a proper bid, but Rangers should be looking to tie him down and ensure that he doesn’t move on.

1 of 15 What year was the club founded? 1873 1875 1877 1879

Aribo is an excellent player for Van Bronckhorst and it would be a genuine loss if he did depart.

Keeping him has to be the priority.

News Now - Sport News