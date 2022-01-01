Celtic transfer news: Postecoglou could 'revisit' move for 19 y/o as Hatate claim emerges

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes that Celtic may have to wait until the summer to sign Aaron Hickey from Bologna, while claiming that new signing Reo Hatate could be a "stop gap" solution in the position.

The club have been linked with a potential swoop for the young left-back, who has been in excellent form in Serie A since his debut.

What’s the latest with Hickey?

The 19-year-old, who was born in Glasgow, has been exceptional in Italy since arriving from Hearts in 2020.

He has made a total of 19 appearances this season, scoring four goals in Serie A, and playing as both a left-back and a left winger.

A Scotland U17 international in the past, Hickey has been linked with an exit due to his exceptional showings and both Celtic and Aston Villa are reported to be interested in securing his signature.

One has to wonder if the Scottish Premiership giants hold a slight advantage due to Hickey’s nationality and the fact that he only made 22 appearances in the top-flight north of the border when he was with Hearts.

O’Rourke says that Celtic are very keen to sign a new left-back, but they do have the option of playing new signing Hatate in the position after his arrival from Japan.

And the journalist believes he will prove a stop-gap until the summer, when a deal for Hickey may be achievable.

What has he said?

He told GiveMeSport: “It’s a position that (Ange) Postecoglou has been looking to strengthen. I think one of the Japanese targets can play at left-back so he might be a stop gap right now because I don’t think Bologna are in any rush to sell Aaron Hickey right now so this one might have to be one Celtic revisit in the summer.”

How good is Hickey?

He looks exceptional.

The 19-year-old has developed into a really important player during his time at Bologna.

Compared to other left-backs in Europe’s top five leagues, per fbref, he is comparable to Real Madrid star Ferland Mendy in terms of his numbers.

He is in the top one per cent for goals scored when compared with other left-backs, and is in the top 25% for pass completion rate, dribbles completed, and blocks.

The fact that he is playing regularly in Italy suggests he would take to life in Scotland like a duck to water.

Whether they have to wait or not, Celtic should absolutely be looking to sign him whenever he becomes available.

