Newcastle transfer news: Toon 'issue' emerges as Staveley & Ghodoussi 'feel the pressure'

Newcastle United co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi have been "feeling the pressure" ahead of the January transfer window due to failing to welcome a director of football to St James' Park, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

The Magpies are still in the relegation zone and the calibre of players they manage to bring in could play a significant role in deciding whether they remain in the Premier League.

What's the latest news involving Newcastle's director of football search?

It looked as though Newcastle were nearing an unveiling when it was revealed 12 days ago that the Tynesiders had been granted permission to hold talks with Brighton & Hove Albion technical director Dan Ashworth, but there has been no update since.

The Athletic have claimed that while the Magpies are able to offer Ashworth a hefty pay rise, Brighton are desperate to keep the 50-year-old at the Amex Stadium.

It has not been plain sailing since Newcastle underwent a £305million takeover led by the Saudi Arabia-based Public Investment Fund in October.

That agreement, which ended Mike Ashley's turbulent 14-year reign, resulted in the Magpies becoming the richest football club in the world.

But the new owners' endless riches has not resulted in them being able to make a quick appointment and it was revealed last month that the club have hired Nolan Partners, a specialist recruitment firm, to find their new director of football.

While the wait continues, ex-Reading and Celtic director of football Nick Hammond has been brought in as a transfer consultant on a short-term deal.

What has Keith Downie said about the situation?

Downie believes Newcastle have been unable to unveil a new director of football ahead of the transfer window's reopening because of how many people are involving in the decision making process behind the scenes.

The Sky Sports reporter feels Hammond's arrival came as a timely boost for Staveley and Ghodoussi.

Downie told GIVEMESPORT: "I think the issue they've got at the moment is that any decision that's being made involves quite a lot of people.

"It has to be signed off over in Saudi Arabia so Amanda Staveley and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi are doing the running around on the ground.

"Nick Hammond will now be involved with that, which will be a real help for them because I think that they've been feeling the pressure ahead of January."

Has anyone turned down the director of football job?

Just a month after the new owners' arrival, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein revealed that Marc Overmars had turned down an approach from Newcastle in favour of remaining with Dutch giants Ajax.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph insisted that Michael Emenalo was the leading candidate to be appointed as the Magpies' director of football before later suggesting the 56-year-old rejected the role.

However, Ghodoussi rubbished the allegations and hit back at the report by insisting Emenalo was never offered the job.

