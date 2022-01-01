Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fabio Coentrao is now living a very different life after hanging up his boots at the age of 33.

Having most recently spent time with Rio Ave last season, Coentrao is moving in a different direction on the back of a career in professional football that never quite reached the heights expected of it.

However, while we might never have seen Coentrao flower into the world-beating full-back that many thought he could become, his time in the sport was still full of impressive achievements.

Coentrao's time in football

At the peak of his powers, Coentrao played more than 100 times for Real Madrid, winning two La Liga titles, two Champions League trophies and five more major honours for his efforts.

And according to The Sun, he also happens to be a good friend of none other than Cristiano Ronaldo due in large part to their time together at the Bernabeu.

The versatile full-back also played for Benfica, Nacional, Real Zaragoza, AS Monaco, Sporting CP and played at two World Cup tournaments for Portugal across his 52 caps in the international game.

Coentrao's life as a shipowner

All in all, that's a pretty successful career in football regardless of whether or not it could have reached even higher heights, but what is the next step in Coentrao's career path?

Well, it might not be what you were expecting because The Sun have highlighted how Coentrao has become a shipowner, following his passion for a life by the sea.

Coentrao bought his first boat back in his playing days - with his vessel even saving 15 people from a sinking ship - but he's now turned his attention to the nautical life even more since his retirement.

"The life I want to lead"

Speaking to 'Empower Brands Channel', Coentrao reportedly said: "Life in the sea is not a shame, as many people think. It is a job like any other. Not only that, the sea is beautiful and we need it."

Discussing what he described as his 'dream' job, Coentrao added: "People who love the sea and who want to experience the sea need to follow their dream.

"It is also a job for the new generations. My father had a boat, he used to fish and always went with him as a child. My life was the sea... the sea and fishing.

"Of course, I knew that football would one day end and that I should take a new direction in my life. And my happiness is this boat and this is the life I want to lead."

While it's certainly surprising to see Coentrao trying his hand as a shipowner, it's great to hear that he's following his passion because the transition from leaving football can be tough on pros.

However, it's clear from the way that Coentrao speaks about his new life by the sea that he's made the right choice for him, even if his good friend, Cristiano, is still going strong in football at age 36.

