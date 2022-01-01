Tottenham transfer news: £142m star 'would be interested' in joining Conte at Spurs

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes that Barcelona ace Philippe Coutinho would be interested in moving to Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window.

The club have been linked with a move to sign the ex-Liverpool star in this transfer window but it remains to be seen if a deal can be struck for him.

What’s the latest with Coutinho?

The Brazil international remains a rotation option in Catalunya after the appointment of Xavi as manager.

Coutinho has made a total of 16 appearances in all competitions thus far this season but has yet to complete 90 minutes and has made just five starts.

Now, reports suggest that his agents are working on moving him back to the Premier League, with a number of clubs touted as potential landing spots.

Both Spurs and Arsenal are said to hold an interest in securing his signature in what would initially be a loan deal.

Coutinho has a contract with Barcelona that runs until 2023 and was signed by the club in a huge £142m deal.

And O’Rourke thinks that the ex-Reds star, who played 201 times for Liverpool, would be willing to make the switch to north London with Spurs if a deal can be brokered between the two clubs.

What has O’Rourke said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “If they can agree a deal with Barcelona, there’s a real possibility that Coutinho would be interested in a move to Tottenham and a move back to London, which a lot of these top players do like to do.”

Do Spurs need Coutinho?

One has to think that they need a playmaker.

Against Southampton, the club struggled to break their opponents down after Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side went down to 10 men.

They have struggled to replace Christian Eriksen since he departed to join Inter Mian and bringing in a player of Coutinho’s ability would undoubtedly improve the squad, such is his ability to unlock defences.

Per fbref, he is an absolutely exceptional progressor of the ball and is capable of creating chances at will. He can be so good, Roberto Firmino has previously claimed that he has "magical powers".

He ranks in the top 10 per cent of attacking midfielders in Europe for progressive carries, dribbles completed, and progressive passes received, and is in the top one per cent for shots.

In addition to that, he has a superb pass completion rate and a top number of progressive passes too.

If the deal doesn’t involve a transfer fee, Spurs should be all over it.

