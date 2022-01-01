Newcastle United Quiz: Where did it all begin for these 15 former stars?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There's a long line of talented players who've featured for Newcastle United throughout their history.

From Jackie Milburn to Alan Shearer, some outstanding players have pulled on the black and white striped Newcastle shirt and starred in front of the club's adoring supporters.

Along the way, players have provided historic moments for the Magpies, from Milburn scoring in the opening minute of the FA Cup final in 1955 against Manchester City to Faustino Asprilla netting a hattrick in the UEFA Champions League against FC Barcelona.

Other big names have arrived on Tyneside such as Patrick Kluivert, who completed a free transfer to the club in 2004, and Michael Owen, who made the big move a year later for a club-record fee of £17m.

Looking back at some of those superstars as well as a few lesser known Newcastle talents, GIVEMESPORT has created today's Toon quiz - can you name which clubs these 15 former Newcastle players started their professional careers at?

Have a go below...

1 of 15 Which club did Shay Given start his professional career at? Bolton Wanderers Blackpool Burnley Blackburn Rovers

