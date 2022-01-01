Man United transfer news: 'Excellent' 24 y/o Jorge Mendes client a 'long-term target'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves is a long-term target for Manchester United, although he doubts the club will be able to sign him in the January transfer window.

Neves has been with Wolves since they were in the Championship but has taken to life in the Premier League and is still a key player for the club under the management of Bruno Lage.

What’s the latest with Neves?

The midfielder is still just 24 and is also a Jorge Mendes client, perhaps suggesting that he is destined to move to an elite European club at some point in his career.

Neves is an exceptional defensive midfield option and has been playing regularly for Wolves since his arrival back in 2017.

In total, he has made 194 appearances for the club and has scored 21 goals in that time, becoming synonymous with long-range screamers at Molineux.

This season, he has scored once in the league, playing 17 times, and is the kind of defensive midfielder that United seem to be crying out for.

Wolves are currently eighth in the Premier League, six points behind United, but they have conceded just 14 goals in 18 games ahead of their game against Ralf Rangnick’s side on Monday, with the Red Devils shipping 26 by comparison.

O’Rourke has claimed that United remain admirers of Neves but he cannot see the midfielder moving on this month, with Transfermarkt valuing him at £36m.

What’s O’Rourke said?

He told GiveMeSport: “Ruben Neves, again, has been a long-term target for Man United. An excellent midfielder, had a good few seasons with Wolves in the Premier League so he’s Premier League proven. I don’t see a move happening in January.”

Would Neves improve United?

The one thing the club need right now is a defensive midfielder.

As mentioned, United have been shipping too many goals for their ambitions, under both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Rangnick.

Leicester City are the only club currently in the top 10 to have conceded more goals than United and bringing in a player who can help shore it up and provide protection to the defence has to be a priority in either January or the summer.

Neves offers the ability to do just that and can add spectacular goals into the bargain as well.

He is a cheaper option than someone like Declan Rice, who has also been linked, and one has to think that Neves would slot straight into the starting XI at Old Trafford.

They should seriously think about doing a deal for him, whenever they can.

