Arsenal fans will bemoan VAR for quite some time following the team's 2-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

In the first half of proceedings, the Gunners looked like they were in with a chance of being given a penalty kick after Ederson appeared to foul Martin Odegaard in the box.

The replays didn't look good for the City goalkeeper, however, VAR decided that there was no 'clear and obvious error' from referee Stuart Attwell by not awarding a penalty to the hosts.

In the second half, the technology was called upon again when Granit Xhaka and Bernardo Silva clashed inside the box, only this time the official on the pitch was asked to take a look at the monitor.

After rewatching the incident, Attwell predictably awarded a spot kick to City, which Riyad Mahrez converted emphatically.

It's no wonder Arsenal fans are a tad livid with VAR and Aaron Ramsdale echoed their thoughts in a passionate post-match interview with BT Sport.

The England international called out the technology's "inconsistencies" and stated that both incidents should have been checked on the monitor by Attwell.

"I am basing it on both penalties - the inconsistency of going to the screen, the referee might have ruled out it straight away when he looked at it," the goalkeeper said. "But it is the fact he went to look at it.

"Both in real time he said no penalty, but only gets told to look at one. Theirs was soft for me but he gets told to look and has given it.

"I am at the other end of the pitch for our penalty shout. The goalkeeper comes out with his foot and he either catches him or the ball. The Bernardo one, he stood him up and it got given. Penalties are penalties, but for us it is getting told to look at the screen.

"Both penalties, I don’t know why the referee is told to see one and not the other. It is there for a reason, go and use it. The whole point is to help the game out, in real time it didn’t look like one and slow it down on a screen and it is given."

Some great points made by Ramsdale, it has to be said.

The former Sheffield United shot-stopper was also not happy with Gabriel Magalhaes' dismissal from the field of play for picking up two yellow cards.

"I was so confused, I didn’t see him get the first yellow card," Ramsdale added. "It changes the game, I think it is harsh. For large periods when down to 10 men, we defended well. It was a lucky break for Rodri and he finished it well."

The Arsenal centre-back will now miss the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool on Thursday evening, but will be available for the next Premier League match away at Tottenham Hotspur.

