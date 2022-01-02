Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Roman Reigns has been ruled out of WWE Day 1 tonight after the Universal Champion revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

This means that Reigns' scheduled match with Brock Lesnar, which would have presumably main evented tonight's pay-per-view, will no longer be taking place.

Fear not though, as WWE has announced a frankly mouth-watering match for 'The Beast' for the first special event of 2022.

The news of Reigns' positive COVID case was announced by WWE this afternoon.

WWE also announced that Lesnar has been added to the WWE Championship match at tonight's Day 1 pay-per-view event.

This means that Big E will now defend his title against Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and the aforementioned Lesnar.

When wrestlers test positive for COVID, WWE usually doesn't announce the positive test, and instead finds a storyline reason to have said talent miss the show.

However, presumably due to the fact that Roman Reigns is WWE's biggest star, the decision was made to make his positive COVID diagnosis public.

The news has been somewhat worrying for fans, with Reigns one of the most vulnerable members of the WWE roster due to his two prior battles with Leukaemia.

As can be seen above, Roman has confirmed on his own social media channels that he has tested positive for COVID and will be unable to make the show tonight.

However, the SmackDown star shared that he is hoping to be cleared to make a return to in-ring competition as soon as possible.

You can watch WWE Day 1 tonight in the UK on the WWE Network and in the US on Peacock.

News Now - Sport News