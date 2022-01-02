Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In WWE's first match of 2022, things didn't go to plan, with Ridge Holland suffering a broken nose.

The kickoff show to WWE Day 1 saw Ricochet and Cesaro team up to take on the tandem of Sheamus and the aforementioned Holland.

Things went off plan pretty quickly, as the former NXT star suffered what commentary is calling a "suspected broken nose".

The injury came after Ricochet landed with his foot right on Holland's nose following a splash from Ricochet, which you can see below.

Ridge Holland was immediately taken to the back to be attended to do by the medics after gushing blood in the ring following the spot.

Michael Cole then announced during the match that Holland would not be returning, leaving Sheamus without his partner.

Presumably sticking to the original plan, WWE had Sheamus beat both Cesaro and Ricochet in what was essentially a two-on-one handicap match with the absence of his partner.

WWE Day 1 has already been a newsworthy show, with Roman Reigns being forced to miss the event after testing positive for COVID, which you can read more about by clicking here.

As a result, Reigns' scheduled match with Brock Lesnar will not take place, with 'The Beast' instead being inserted into the WWE Championship match that was scheduled for the show.

You can watch WWE Day 1 tonight over here in the UK on the WWE Network and in the US on Peacock.

News Now - Sport News